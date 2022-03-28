Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.00

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 31732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

