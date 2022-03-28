Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.