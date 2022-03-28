Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON WHR opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £723.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.80 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 61,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($131,472.51).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

