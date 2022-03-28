Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

