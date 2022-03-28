Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Washington Federal worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 79,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $14,971,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.