Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,451 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,523. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

