Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

IMPL stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.20).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 131.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

