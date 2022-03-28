Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX):

3/21/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

3/17/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

3/11/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of FHTX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 107,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,770,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.