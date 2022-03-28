Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 1,068,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.