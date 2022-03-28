Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 45.3% in March

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
