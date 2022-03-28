Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WHG traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $15.10. 5,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,933,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

