Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

