Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.30.
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.