WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.