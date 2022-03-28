Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Worthington Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

