Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

XENE traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. 501,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,238. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

