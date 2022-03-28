Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.78

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 8463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

