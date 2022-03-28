YUMMY (YUMMY) Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $118,128.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.34 or 0.07078139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.81 or 1.00020099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars.

