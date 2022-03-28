Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $122.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.85 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $106.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $540.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $698.87 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.54.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

