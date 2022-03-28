Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will announce $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $375,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

