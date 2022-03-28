Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,251 shares of company stock worth $5,356,382. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 290.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 621,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $26,413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. 10,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,967. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

