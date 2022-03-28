Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.53. The stock had a trading volume of 770,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

