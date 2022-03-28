Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. 7,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,507,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

