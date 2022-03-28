Zacks: Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.93. 2,226,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,998. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.