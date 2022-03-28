Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.49 million and the highest is $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $45.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

PINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,667. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

