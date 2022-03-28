Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.14 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.