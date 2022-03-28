Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $3.20. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Littelfuse by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.57. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,152. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

