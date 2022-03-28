Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.24. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $98.51. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.78 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

