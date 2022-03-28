Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) to report sales of $742.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $116,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $121.41. 77,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,776. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

