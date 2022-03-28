Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 946,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

