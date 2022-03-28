Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.03. 13,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,362. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.