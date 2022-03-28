Zacks: Brokerages Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 116,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. TELUS has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

