Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.79. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

