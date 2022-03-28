Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Hold

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Phreesia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

PHR opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.