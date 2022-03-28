ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $631,487.50 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $631,487.50 and $310.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.92 or 0.00450655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00093105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00106847 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

