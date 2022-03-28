Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

