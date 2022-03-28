Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Billion

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 146.1% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $1.84 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00312422 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004776 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.96 or 0.01212854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,869,495,994 coins and its circulating supply is 12,578,028,841 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

