ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 5.8% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.81 and last traded at $72.35. 101,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,534,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 93.99%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

