ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

