-$0.01 EPS Expected for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Tower Hill Mines.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.