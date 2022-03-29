-$0.01 EPS Expected for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Tower Hill Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of THM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,448. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

