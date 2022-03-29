-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Lion Electric posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lion Electric.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Shares of LEV opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lion Electric by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

