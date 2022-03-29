-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediciNova.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNOV. B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

