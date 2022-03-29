-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONN shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 20,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,279,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.