-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.71 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

