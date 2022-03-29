$0.13 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.86%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

