$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.