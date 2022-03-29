-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.17). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONCT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,003 shares of company stock valued at $78,134. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 253,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 233,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

