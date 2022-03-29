-$0.23 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NCNA opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.