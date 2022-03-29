-$0.31 EPS Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.25). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

