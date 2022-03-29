-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.50). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 19,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

