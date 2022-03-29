-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.50). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 19,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.